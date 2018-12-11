Renteria wants to be with White Sox ‘through completion of task’

LAS VEGAS – White Sox manager Rick Renteria has guided the Sox through trying seasons of 95 and 100 losses. Receiving an unannounced extension beyond 2019 last spring means he’ll have an opportunity to see the organization’s rebuild through better days.

“I want to be here through the completion of the task,’’ Renteria said Tuesday at the winter meetings. “I don’t necessarily worry about my job; I worry about doing my job. And at the end of the day the whole baseball world knows it’s ultimately about winning.’’

With a three-year 202-284 managerial record with the Cubs and Sox, all with rebuilding teams, Renteria hasn’t been afforded an opportunity to manage a club built to win.

“Hopefully I can get to that point and have success with these guys, do some winning and I can continue my career in a different capacity, as opposed to [only developing players],’’ he said.

Rick Renteria during his interview session Tuesday at the winter meetings in Las Vegas. (Daryl Van Schouwen)

Renteria said the Sox’ promising future has them positioned to potentially appeal to top free agents, including Bryce Harper and Manny Machado (which he didn’t mention by name).

The Renteria rules

Machado, for one, did himself no favors in the court of public perception with his “I’m not Johnny Hustle” comment during the postseason. Renteria has benched players for not running out ground balls, which presents an intriguing scenario should Machado happen to sign with the Sox.

“I’ve made it pretty clear to the guys, I’m a no-nonsense guy,’’ Renteria said. “My job isn’t to embarrass somebody … My job is to make sure these guys understand how important we believe that process and how doing things a certain way is for us as White Sox.’’

Renteria said it’s all about setting a standard for style of play and effort, a style that is being ingrained in a clubhouse where players are holding other players accountable.

Asked if he would hesitate to take a $350 million player off the field for not hustling, Renteria said, “that’s a great question. And the answer will be everybody has to be comfortable with me making and taking an action like that. And when I do I think we’ll be backed.’’

This and that

Renteria said he talked to second baseman Yoan Moncada about playing third base and, citing flexibility, said that it will be looked at during spring training. Moncada, who took the initiative of getting extra postseason hitting work in at Arizona, is receptive to third base, Renteria said.

*Class A Winston-Salem manager Omar Vizquel is being promoted to manage at AA Birmingham.