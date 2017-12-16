Replacing injured Pernell McPhee, Bears’ Lamarr Houston logs two sacks

DETROIT — Rather than shutting it down in a lost season, linebacker Pernell McPhee insisted on playing through a shoulder injury and started Saturday.

He didn’t last long, though. He left the game with a shoulder injury after sniffing out a second-quarter screen pass and tackling Lions running back Ameer Abdullah for a loss.

McPhee missed the game against the Bengals with the injury, which he suffered against the 49ers.

Playing more with McPhee out, Lamarr Houston had two more sacks. He has four in three games since the Bears reacquired him after he was waived by the Texans.

The Bears' Lamarr Houston celebrates a sack. (AP)

‘‘I understand [the defense], don’t have to think too much,’’ Houston said. ‘‘You just play.’’

Hicks back in sack column

Defensive end Akiem Hicks posted his first sack since Oct. 29.

‘‘It always feels good to get back there, to get home,’’ he said.

But Hicks bemoaned letting Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford slip away on a 58-yard completion to receiver Marvin Jones.

‘‘In the course of the game, you want some of those back,’’ he said.

Bush steps in for Prosinski

Starting safety Chris Prosinski suffered a concussion on the fourth play and was replaced by Deon Bush. After playing only 25 defensive snaps all season, Bush finished the game.

‘‘I didn’t do anything spectacular,’’ Bush said. ‘‘I did my job, for the most part.’’

Follow me on Twitter @patrickfinley.

Email: pfinley@suntimes.com