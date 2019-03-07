Report: Blackhawks to face Flyers in Prague for 2019-20 season opener

The Blackhawks have been one of the NHL’s favorite picks for big events over the past decade and they’ll be in another showcase to start the 2019-20 season.

The Hawks are slated to play their opener in Prague against the Flyers, according to a Sportsnet report. It would be their first international game since playing a two-game series against the Panthers in Finland to begin the 2009-10 season.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said the league planned to play games next season in Prague and Stockholm.

The Hawks have two Czech Republic players on the roster, winger Dominik Kahun and center David Kampf. Kahun is under contract for next season, and Kampf will be a restricted free agent this summer.