Report: Bryan Bickell to sign 1-day contract to retire as Blackhawk

Bryan Bickell will sign a one-day contract with the Blackhawks on Wednesday so he can retire with the team, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Bickell spent nine seasons and won three Stanley Cups with the Hawks before being traded to the Hurricanes in 2016. Later that season, he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

The Hawks drafted Bickell in the second round of the 2004 draft. He broke out during the 2013 Stanley Cup playoffs, during which he tallied nine goals and eight assists in 23 games. He scored the game-tying goal in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Bruins with 1:16 left in the third period. Dave Bolland scored 17 seconds late to win it.