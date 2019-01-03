Report: Bulls trade Justin Holiday to Grizzlies for players, picks

Chandler Hutchison might suddenly become a busy man.

A Bulls source confirmed that the team sent starting small forward Justin Holiday to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night, getting back forward Wayne Selden and guard MarShon Brooks, and more importantly, also collecting more draft assets, specifically a second-round pick in both 2019 and 2020.

Hutchison, drafted in the first round last June by the Bulls, could be the player filling Holiday’s vacancy, with the Bulls also expected to waive a player with the roster now at 16.