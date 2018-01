Clippers trade Blake Griffin to Pistons: report

It’s a done deal.

After playing more than seven seasons with the Clippers, Blake Griffin has been traded to the Pistons, according to ESPN.

The Pistons are dealing Tobias Harris, Avery Bradley, Boban Marjanovic, a first-round and a second-round draft pick to the Clippers in exchange for Griffin, Brice Johnson and Willie Reed, ESPN reported.

Griffin, 28, is averaging 22.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field.