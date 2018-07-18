Reports: Dodgers’ trade for Manny Machado is official

The Dodgers’ trade to acquire Orioles All-Star shortstop Manny Machado is official, according to multiple reports.

The Orioles are receiving five prospects in the deal, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand and MLB Network insider Ken Rosenthal.

In exchange for Machado, the Orioles will receive outfielder Yusniel Diaz, third baseman Rylan Bannon, right-hander Dean Kremer, righty Zach Pop and second baseman Breyvic Valera, according to both Feinsand and Rosenthal. Ranked as the Dodgers’ No. 4 prospect and the No. 84 prospect in the game by MLB Pipeline, Diaz is the most talented player in the group, with Bannon (No. 27) and Kremer (No. 28) also ranked among the club’s top 30.

No money is headed to the Dodgers with Machado, who is owed about $6.3 million through the rest of this season, according to Rosenthal. The Dodgers, however, are still projected to be under the $197 million luxury-tax threshold.