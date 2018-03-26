Report: Ex-White Sox slugger Albert Belle arrested in Arizona

Former White Sox slugger Albert Belle was arrested during a spring-training game Sunday in Scottsdale, Arizona, according to Fox 10 Phoenix.

Belle, 51, was arrested on two counts of indecent exposure, one count of DUI and one count of extreme DUI. In 1990, his second season in the majors, he spent 10 weeks being treated for alcoholism.

After spending his first eight seasons with the Indians, Belle signed a five-year, $55 million deal with the Sox, making him the highest-paid player at the time. He played only two seasons before invoking a clause in his contract that made him a free agent.

Belle, who was known for violent outbursts, was booked into the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office jail, according to the New York Daily News. The office’s jurisdiction covers the Giants’ training complex.

In 1996, Belle hit Brewers second baseman Fernando Vina in the face with his forearm en route to the base, breaking Vina’s nose. In 1994, Belle was suspended for seven games (reduced from 10) for using a corked bat that was infamously stolen by Indians teammate Jason Gimsley at new Comiskey Park.