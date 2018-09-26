Report: Ex-wife cooperating with MLB in Addison Russell domestic violence case

Major League Baseball’s 15-month investigation into domestic violence accusations against Cubs shortstop Addison Russell has accelerated quickly in the past week – including, most significantly, the cooperation from his ex-wife, according to a report by The Athletic.

Melisa Reidy had refused to cooperate with MLB after her friend raised the initial accusations in a since-deleted Instagram post in June of last year, resulting in a lengthy standstill for an investigation that nonetheless remained open.

But about three weeks after their divorce was final, she published a lengthy blog post last week outlining emotional, verbal and physical abuse.

MLB reached out again after the post began circulating widely on social media and by Friday was optimistic she might agree to be interviewed.

Russell

The Athletic reports MLB now has “credible information” beyond the blog post and says Reidy and “numerous other witnesses” have been interviewed by MLB investigators – developments that all but assure Russell won’t return this year, regardless of how far the Cubs might play into October.

He has been on paid administrative leave since Friday.

League and team executives declined comment on the investigation.

Manager Joe Maddon said again Tuesday he had not read the blog post and was concentrating on the pennant race while baseball handles its investigation.

Russell has repeatedly denied the allegations, most recently in a statement released through the union Friday night.

This is the 11th investigation MLB has conducted under its third-year joint domestic violence policy with the players’ union.

Eight of the previous 10 resulted in suspensions.

The severity of the penalty is at the discretion of the commissioner. Police or other legal action is not required to result in a finding that merits suspension.

A search of public records by the Sun-Times in both Pensacola, Fla., and Chicago found no calls to police or other legal documentation related to Russell’s case.

That was similar to the case of Derek Norris, who was suspended for the final month of last season after a lengthy investigation involving an accusation by his former fiancée in October 2015.

In March of this year, the league announced it had insufficient evidence to suspend the Twins’ Miguel Sano after a three-month probe that “included interviews of more than 20 individuals.” It cited “inconsistent witness accounts” and an “absence of contemporaneous substantiation.”