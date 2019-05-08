Report: Fire reach agreement to leave Bridgeview

The Fire are negotiating to escape their lease with the Village of Bridgeview for SeatGeek Stadium. | Brian Sandalow, For the Sun-Times

The Fire appear to be one step closer to returning to Chicago.

According to a report Wednesday by the Desplaines Valley News, the Village of Bridgeview on Tuesday approved a memorandum of understanding with the Fire to end the team’s lease, freeing the club to move back to Chicago and most likely Soldier Field. According to the report, the Fire would pay $60.5 million to leave SeatGeek Stadium.

The lease runs through 2036.

“We have been negotiating with Mayor (Steven) Landek and the Village of Bridgeview for some time on an amended stadium lease, but we have not reached a final agreement, and until we do, I’m not able to comment further,” Fire president and general manager Nelson Rodriguez said in a statement.

Rumors of the Fire ending their lease at SeatGeek Stadium have been percolating since April, when they first emerged on social media.

“We like to see the Fire unleash its potential out in the whole market. I think it’s good for the Fire. I think it’s good for Bridgeview. Most of all, it relieves any of our angst over the stadium debt,” Landek said, according to the report. “Sometimes, we live and die with the success of the Fire. If they have a good year, we have a good year. If they have a bad year, we all are suffering. This, I think, will be a good idea for everybody.”

The Fire’s long-term home is another question. There has been no formal announcement the team is going back to Soldier Field, and it’s believed the home of the Bears would not be a suitable venue to host the Fire for many years. As for a more permanent home, the former Chicago planning and development commissioner of Chicago revealed a “long-term idea” to build a soccer stadium on the site of Michael Reese Hospital.

“It could be a location for the stadium. … It could be a piece of the puzzle for Michael Reese. But, there are a lot of pieces of the puzzle for Michael Reese. Michael Reese is a large site, multi-phased development. It will need multiple uses to be successful,” David Reifman said.

Rodriguez will meet the media at 4 pm in a pre-planned event.