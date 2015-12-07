Report: Kris Bryant files grievance over service-time issue

Rookie Kris Bryant has filed a grievance over service-time manipulation by the Cubs, sources have told Yahoo Sports.

The report says Phillies third baseman Maikel Franco has also filed one.

From Yahoo Sports:

Potential service-time manipulation looms as a significant issue with Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association ramping up discussions on a new collective-bargaining agreement after the current one expires Dec. 1, 2016. While neither case has yet to reach an arbitration panel, according to sources, the grievances indicate that players believe teams have not abided by the intention of service-time rules and operated in bad faith.

Bryant was sent to the minors after an awesome Spring Training. He debuted for the Cubs on April 17, accumulating 171 service days, one short of a full year’s service. Thus, Bryant will be eligible for free agency in 2021, a year later than if he had opened the season with the Cubs.

In 151 games, Bryant batted .275 with 26 home runs and 99 RBI and was named NL Rookie of the Year.

According to the report, Bryant filed his grievance in April.

