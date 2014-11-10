Report: MLB investigating tampering charge against Cubs
The New York Post reported Monday afternoon that Major League Baseball is officially investigating a tampering charge against the Cubs.
The Cubs made official their hiring of manager Joe Maddon last week, one week removed from his opting out of a contract with the Rays.
According to the Post, the Rays submitted a request to investigate the matter last week and MLB has now unleashed its Department of Investigation to look into the matter.
It is the Rays’ contention Maddon only opted out of his contract because he was made aware of what the Cubs were willing to offer him should he jump. If that indeed occurred, it would be an infraction of major league rules that forbid teams to talk to personnel under contract with another club.
Cubs officials, Maddon and Maddon’s agent, Alan Nero, all previously have denied the matter was discussed until Maddon officially opted out of his deal on Oct. 23. At the General Managers Meetings, both Nero and Rays general manager Matt Silverman refused comment.
If it is proven the Cubs tampered, they may have to give the Rays some form of compensation, such as a player, draft picks and/or money. It also is possible – especially if any Cubs official lied to MLB investigators – there could be suspensions. The same wing that investigated Alex Rodriguez in the Biogenesis matter is looking into these tampering allegations.