Report: MLB investigating tampering charge against Cubs

The New York Post reported Monday afternoon that Major League Baseball is officially investigating a tampering charge against the Cubs.

The Cubs made official their hiring of manager Joe Maddon last week, one week removed from his opting out of a contract with the Rays.

According to the Post, the Rays submitted a request to investigate the matter last week and MLB has now unleashed its Department of Investigation to look into the matter.

