Report: Patriots QB Tom Brady will start in AFC Championship Game vs. Jaguars

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up during practice Friday in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots host the Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday. | Bill Sikes/AP

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will start in the AFC Championship Game against the Jaguars on Sunday, according to ESPN.

There have been reports that Brady suffered a cut on his right hand in a minor collision in practice Wednesday, leading to the scare about his health.

The news will come as no surprise to Jaguars coach Doug Marrone, who said he expected Brady to play.

“Tommy will play. We know that,” Marrone said in a tweet by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Friday.

Brady didn’t practice Thursday, but he was present for warmups. He said he practiced in full Friday, though he was listed as a limited participant. He wore red gloves on both hands during his news conference.

Brady, who has never missed a playoff start during his 18-year career, is listed as questionable on the injury report. Asked how his injured right hand was feeling and whether he threw any footballs Friday, Brady said: “I’m not talking about that.”

Teammates said Brady threw well at practice, and he doesn’t figure to be daunted by the Jaguars, who had the NFL’s No. 2-ranked scoring defense in the regular season. Brady has faced top-two scoring defenses in the playoffs three times (2014 Seahawks, 2004 Eagles, 2004 Steelers). He’s 3-0 with passer rating above 100 in each game.

INJURY REPORT

JAGUARS: QUESTIONABLE: S Tashaun Gipson (foot). PATRIOTS: QUESTIONABLE: QB Tom Brady (right hand), DT Alan Branch (knee), RB Rex Burkhead (knee), RB Mike Gillislee (knee), T LaAdrian Waddle (knee).