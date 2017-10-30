Report: Patriots send QB Garoppolo to 49ers for 2018 2nd-round pick

The 49ers have acquired Patriots quarterback and Eastern Illinois product Jimmy Garoppolo for a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal comes less than 24 hours before the league’s trade deadline at 3 p.m. Central on Tuesday.

The Niners then released quarterback Brian Hoyer, their Week 1 starter, according to Schefter. The former Bear was benched and replaced by rookie C.J. Beathard during the team’s loss to the Redskins on Oct. 15.

The 49ers had two second-round picks, theirs and that of the Saints. They traded their pick, which could be the first or second pick of the round.

Garoppolo’s future has been speculated for years, with Tom Brady, 40, showing no signs of slowing down. The Bears were believed to be a possible destination this past offseason before they signed Mike Glennon and drafted Mitch Trubisky in the first round.

Garoppolo will be a free agent after the season, and the 49ers are projected to have the third-most salary-cap space in the league next season, according to spotrac.com.