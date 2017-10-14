Report: Quintana wife’s irregular heartbeat reason Cubs landed in N.M.

Chicago Cubs pitcher Jose Quintana throws to the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of an baseball game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Darren Hauck) ORG XMIT: WIDH103

LOS ANGELES — The Cubs flight from Washington to Los Angeles was diverted to Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday morning because Cubs left-hander Jose Quintana’s wife, Michel, was experiencing an irregular heartbeat, according to a report.

Quintana was named as the Cubs’ starter Saturday morning, hours before the Cubs were scheduled to play the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLCS. His wife’s condition was a factor in the Cubs delaying the announcement to name Quintana, who stayed with his wife Friday in New Mexico, according to USA Today.

“It was nothing major,’’ Quintana’s agent, Melvin Roman, told USA Today. “She’s OK. It was just an irregular heartbeat. She is fine.’’

The plane then delayed more than five hours, in part because a new flight crew was needed before the team could proceed to Los Angeles.

Jon Lester will start Game 2 on Sunday, Cubs manager Joe Maddon said.