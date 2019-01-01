Report: Troy Tulowitzki agrees to deal with Yankees

Free-agent shortstop Troy Tulowitzki agreed to a contract with the Yankees, pending a physical, according to ESPN. Tulowitzki, who had drawn interest from the Cubs, is expected to make the league minimum, with the Blue Jays, his former team, paying the rest of his $20 million salary.

Tulowitzki could be the Yankees’ starter, at least until Didi Gregorius returns from Tommy John surgery. The Yankees reportedly still are pursuing free-agent infielder Manny Machado, who also has met with the White Sox and Phillies.

A five-time All-Star, Tulowitzki missed all of last season because of ankle surgery, and he played in only 66 games in 2017 because of ankle and hamstring injuries. In 2016, he hit .254 with 24 home runs and 79 RBI in 131 games.