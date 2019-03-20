Report: White Sox close to deal with prospect Eloy Jimenez

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The White Sox are close to finalizing a a long-term contract with top prospect Eloy Jimenez, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the deal will be for six years and $43 million. It would include two club options that would maximize the deal to about $77 million, per Passan.

Jimenez has not played a game in the major leagues, and this deal would open the door for him to start in left field on Opening Day next Thursday in Kansas City. Jimenez, 22, is the No. 3 ranked prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline.

The team would not the confirm the report.

Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez is introduced to fans during the baseball team's convention Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Chicago.

“I don’t want to speculate, we’ll leave at that,” manager Rick Renteria said. “We’ll see how that plays out. You guys will find out before I do.”

After combining to hit .337 with 22 homers, 28 doubles and 75 RBI between Class AA Birmingham and AAA Charlotte last season, Jimenez struggled this spring, batting .154 with a home run and attributing it to his timing not being off. He was optioned to Class AAA Charlotte last week, and the expectation was he would be called up in late April after clearing service time issues.

That would no longer be an issue after the deal, which is pending a physical, is finalized.

“The kid has come out and done everything we wanted him to do in the spring,” Renteria said. “He’s working to get his timing back in the minor leagues. Again, from everything I’ve seen, he’s a polished kid. He has impressed everyone in the organization from the minor leagues to us. I don’t know if there is anything more I can say about him.