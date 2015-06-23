Report: White Sox radio broadcasts moving to WLS next season

Chicago White Sox baseball radio broadcasts will leave WSCR-AM 670 next season and move to WLS-AM 890, reports Robert Feder.

According to Feder, the White Sox and WLS-AM have agreed to a six-year deal. Financial details are not yet known.

The White Sox have aired on 670 The Score since 2006.

Here’s more from Feder:

WLS beat out two other 50,000-watt AM stations, including CBS Radio sports/talk WSCR AM 670, which has been the radio home of the White Sox since 2006. Also vying for the broadcast rights was Tribune Media news/talk WGN AM 720. Peter Bowen, vice president and Chicago market manager of Cumulus Media, declined to comment. But the White Sox deal is believed to be part of a plan to revive the moribund station of Big John Howell, Jonathon Brandmeier, Rush Limbaugh and Steve Dahl. The latest Nielsen Audio survey shows WLS in 29th place with a 1.1 percent share and a cumulative weekly audience of 343,600. Revenue declined 27.5 percent last year.

Feder goes on to report that Cubs baseball radio broadcasts could move over to The Score as a result of the shake-up. CBS radio’s contract with the Cubs allows for a one-time relocation to The Score in 2016.