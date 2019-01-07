Report: White Sox reach 1-year agreement with outfielder Jon Jay

The White Sox are doing everything they can to entice free agent Manny Machado.

A couple weeks after trading for Machado’s brother-in-law, they reached a one-year, $4 million agreement with 33-year-old outfielder Jon Jay, according to USA Today, on Monday night. Jay and Machado are good friends who work out together in Miami. First baseman Yonder Alonso, whose sister is married to Machado, is also part of the same circle.

In the end, dollars, years and other factors will likely be the most important things determining where Machado signs, but the Sox are leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit.

Jay, 33, is a .285/.352/.378 career hitter with a good glove who can cover center field. Whether he starts or is used as a fourth outfielder is to be determined.