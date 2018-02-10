Yu Darvish to Cubs on six-year deal, source confirms

After months of talks and speculation, the Cubs have agreed to terms with free agent starter Yu Darvish on a six-year deal, a source confirmed.

Darvish, a four-time All-Star and top-ranked pitcher in a slow-moving free agent market, is to make $126 million guaranteed, with a chance to make up to $150 million over the course of the deal.

The addition of Darvish completes a rotation that also includes Jon Lester, Kyle Hendricks, Jose Quintana and Tyler Chatwood.

His signing would mark the fourth nine-figure contract in franchise history, three signed by players who would be on the 2018 roster (including Lester and outfielder Jason Heyward).