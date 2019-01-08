Reports: Bears DC Vic Fangio one of two finalists for Broncos head coaching job

Take it from someone who’s been there, the Bears’ defense will survive with or without Vic Fangio in 2019, but the departure of their defensive coordinator would still leave a hole that can’t quite be filled.

“I’m proud of him. I’m glad for what he was able to accomplish here in Chicago. But whoever comes in behind him, I wouldn’t want to be you,” Bears Hall of Fame defensive lineman Dan Hampton said. “It would be like being in a movie and John Wayne leaves and you get Glenn Ford or Audie Murphy. They’re a movie star. But it ain’t the same.”

After taking the Bears’ defense to new heights this season — the Bears were third in the NFL in total defense and first in takeaways and points allowed — Fangio could finally get a long-awaited head coaching job. He reportedly is one of two finalists for the job with the Broncos, with former Titans head coach Mike Munchak.

The Bears return the bulk of they defense next season, with only safety Adrian Amos and nickleback Bryce Callahan unsigned among the starters. But Fangio was a guru of sorts for this group, the “evil genius” as linebacker Khalil Mack called him. Even with the same players, the dynamic would be different.

Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio (right) reportedly is one of two finalists for the Denver Broncos head coaching job. Former Titans coach Mike Munchak is the other. | Nam Y. Huh/AP photo

Hampton, of course, remembers being in that situation in 1986, when Buddy Ryan left the Bears to become the head coach with the Eagles.

“It was very similar to what this group here would feel if Vic was gone,” Hampton said. “You can tell they all pledged their allegiance to him. They bought in. They loved playing for him. If he does go on, it’s not going to change Mack’s ability to rush the passer. It’s not going to change Kyle Fuller’s ability to break on the ball. But what will change is the chemistry that they had.”

When Vince Tobin replaced Ryan, the Bears’ defense set an NFL record for fewest points allowed. Their sack and takeaway numbers were close to 1985. But by the eye test, the defense lost some of the bite it had with Ryan.

“Even though the ’86 team had statistically fewer points allowed, at the end of the day, the defense was nowhere near the same,” Hampton said. “It’s almost like a human body that you do a lobotomy on — they look the same and they’re the same size and talk the same, but they’re different.”

Hampton said the players took it upon themselves to uphold the standard Ryan set.

“I made a speech to the team before the season in ’86 and said, ‘We’ve got [two] ways we can go: We can feel sorry for ourselves and mope around and let everybody kick our ass and everybody will say it was all smoke-and-mirrors [in 1985],” Hampton said. “’Or we can all play our butts off for whoever it is — I don’t care if it’s Gary Coleman. We gotta play hard and prove that we were the reason [for the success].”’

That will be the challenge if Fangio doesn’t return.

“I don’t know,” Hampton said. “Will this defense be able to suck it up and have character to do that? We had [Steve] McMichael and [Mike] Singletary and Richard Dent and Fencik. This team’s got a lot of very good players but they’re going to have their character and their soul tested if Vic is gone, because we all know what he was. He was the savant. And you only get those once in a great while. And when they move on, the magic will never be the same.”

2. Bears general manager Ryan Pace has been pretty quick to acknowledge mistakes — Mike Glennon being the prime example. But kicker Cody Parkey is a much tougher call than it looks. The cap hit is workable but not insignificant. His career is still salvageable. And after signing Connor Barth, Cairo Santos, Mike Nugent and Parkey, there’s no certainty Pace will find the right guy just by throwing more money at the problem.

The issue is whether Parkey is so scarred in Chicago that his chance to succeed has been irreparably damaged. Maybe. Maybe not. But letting Parkey win a battle in training camp — which could be just what he needs — and giving Parkey a chance to rebuild some faith with a solid preseason seems like Pace’s best bet at this point.

2a. That said, the list of kickers who have recovered from down times with new teams — including Robbie Gould, Stephen Hauschka, Matt Bryant, Doug Brien and even Daniel Carlson — is probably longer than those who have done without a change of scenery.

3. Fun Fact: When Parkey made the Pro Bowl with the Eagles in 2014, the game at University of Phoenix Stadium was played with goal posts that were narrowed from 18.5 feet between the uprights to 14 feet, with PATs snapped from the 15-yard line — an experiment by the NFL. Parkey did not attempt a field goal in that game, but was 2-for-2 on the 33-yard extra-points. The Colts’ Adam Vinatieri missed 38-yard field goal and two PATs in that game.

3a. Did you know? The Patriots have had two regular place-kickers over the last 23 seasons — Vinatieri (1996-2005) and Stephen Gostkowski (2006-18). Shayne Graham kicked in eight games for Gostkowski in 2010 — and made 12-of-12 field goal attempts.

Even with long runs by Paul Edinger (2000-04) and Robbie Gould (2005-15), the Bears have used 14 place-kickers in the same span.

4. The Bears loss to the Eagles might have been the most heartbreaking sudden-death (or virtual sudden-death) season-ending finish to a playoff game in Chicago history.

The Blackhawks’ Game 7 overtime loss to the Kings in the 2014 Western Conference Final — when Alec Martinez’ shot deflected off Nick Leddy’s shoulder past Corey Crawford — is pretty tough to top. The Hawks likely would have won the Stanley Cup if they won that game. But on a per capita fan basis, the Parkey miss inflicted more pain.

5. Trey Burton’s groin injury was as mystifying as Parkey’s miss was stunning — and particularly ironic. A team that was remarkably healthy all season — even getting guard Kyle Long back after a serious ankle injury in Week 8 — loses its best tight end to an injury that even Burton doesn’t know the cause of? Burton said he didn’t think the injury was related to anxiety issues he has had in the past. If not, it was the worst timing in the world for a team that had a lot of things go its way in 2018.

6. Whatever happened to the lower-the-helmet rule? It caused some tumult in the preseason. But as it turned out, only 18 infractions were called in 256 regular season games — with few fines and no suspensions that would have allowed teams to nullify guaranteed-money provisions in contracts.

So regardless of which side you blame in the Roquan Smith-Bears standoff in training camp, the holdout was a detriment to each. Had Smith been in camp on time and played more than eight snaps in the opener, maybe the Bears beat the Packers, finish 13-3 and get the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

7. Tarik Cohen seems like the perfect gadget for Matt Nagy’s offense, but the 5-6 running back was lost in the shuffle as Nagy tried to get Mitch Trubisky back on track after his shoulder injury.

Cohen had just four touches against the Eagles — one rush for zero yards and three receptions for 27. In the Bears’ last four games, in fact, Cohen had 130 yards from scrimmage (32.5 avg.) — 57 rushing (3.4 avg.) and 73 receiving (6.6). In the first 13 games, Cohen gained an average of 81.8 yards from scrimmage.

8. In the Lovie Smith era, it’s very likely someone would have almost reflexively retrieved the loose ball on Anthony Miller’s catch that was broken up — actually, stripped — by former Bears nickel back Cre’Von LeBlanc inside the Eagles 10-yard line late in the first half. But it’s hard to blame the Bears for not doing it on that play, because the official immediately and decisively ruled the play incomplete.

It did not compare to the gaffe by the Bears’ defense against the Packers in Week 17 in 2013, when Julius Peppers stripped Aaron Rodgers, no call was made as the ball lay on the ground — and Packers receiver Jarrett Boykin picked up the ball and scored a touchdown in the 33-28 loss that gave the Packers the NFC North title and left the Bears out of the playoffs.

9. Josh McCown Ex-Bears Player of the Week Award: LeBlanc had three tackles and the break-up of the pass to Miller in 52 snaps in the Eagles’ wild-card victory over the Bears.

LeBlanc, an undrafted free agent from Florida Atlantic that the Bears picked up after he was cut by the Patriots in 2016, started 10 games for the Bears in 2016-17. He was cut in training camp and cut again by the Lions at midseason. LeBlanc’s performance against the Eagles with the Bears last year — he led the Bears with seven tackles and had two pass break-ups and a forced fumble — left an impression. The Eagles signed him in Week 11 and he’s been a virtual starter ever since.

10. Bear-ometer (2019): 10-6 — vs. Chiefs (L); at Packers (W); vs. Giants (W); vs. Saints (L); at Lions (W); at Redskins (W); vs. Chargers (L); at Broncos (W); vs. Vikings (W); at Eagles (L); at Raiders (W); vs. Lions (W); vs. Packers (W); at Rams (L); vs. Cowboys (W); at Vikings (L).

(Actual order of the schedule to be determined)