Reports: Cubs agree to minor-league deal with reliever George Kontos

The Cubs reportedly agreed to a minor-league deal with right-handed reliever George Kontos, who will be invited to spring training as a non-roster player.

Kontos, who’s from Lincolnwood and graduated from Northwestern, pitched for the Pirates, Indians and Yankees last season, going 2-3 with a 4.39 ERA in 28 games. In 26 2/3 innings, he allowed 27 hits and seven walks and struck out 15.

He saw his most action with the Giants from 2012 to 2017, when he went 15-14 with a 3.05 ERA in 300 games.