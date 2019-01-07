Reports: Packers to hire Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur as head coach

The Packers will hire Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur their head-coaching job, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the Packers were “zeroing in” on LaFleur. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport then reported the team was making the hire.

Before the Titans, LaFleur was the Rams’ offensive coordinator under Sean McVay, though he didn’t call the plays.

LaFleur, 39, did call the plays for the Titans. Though the team often was without quarterback Marcus Mariota, it narrowly missed the playoffs.