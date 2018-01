Reports: Packers to name ex-Browns coach Mike Pettine defensive coordinator

The Packers will name former Browns coach Mike Pettine their defensive coordinator, according to reports. Vic Fangio, the Bears’ defensive coordinator the last three seasons, had been in the running.

Pettine, who interviewed with the team Tuesday, was a consultant for the Seahawks this season. He went 10-22 in two seasons with the Browns (2014-15). Pettine also was defensive coordinator for the Jets (2009-12) and Bills (2013).