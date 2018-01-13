Reports: Pirates trade right-hander Gerrit Cole to Astros

The Astros have acquired right-hander Gerrit Cole from the Pirates, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand on Saturday. Tim Brown of Yahoo! was the first to report a deal was imminent.

The clubs have not confirmed the deal. The full trade is yet to be revealed but will center on sending right-hander Joe Musgrove and third baseman Colin Moran to Pittsburgh. Ken Rosenthal reported the Pirates also will receive right-hander Michael Feliz and outfielder Jason Martin.

Cole, 27, finished fourth in the 2015 National League Cy Young Award voting and is coming off a season in which he posted the highest ERA (4.26) of his Major League career.

Cole was the Astros’ top target last summer, and they turned to Justin Verlander when they couldn’t swing a trade for Cole.