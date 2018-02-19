Reports: Red Sox agrees on five-year contract with slugger J.D. Martinez

FIL - In this Sept. 4, 2017, file photo, Arizona Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez gestures toward the camera as he stands in the dugout after hitting his fourth home run of the game in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, in Los Angeles. Perhaps 100 free agents still seek contracts as the start of spring training workouts on Feb. 14 draws near, a group that includes J.D. Martinez, Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Jake Arrieta and Yu Darvish. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Free-agent slugger J.D. Martinez has agreed to a five-year deal with the Boston Red Sox, ESPN and other outlets reported Monday.

Martinez agreed to a five-year contract and can opt out of the deal after two seasons, ESPN and FanRag Sports reported. Various reports say will earn $50 million the first two years and $72 million through the first three years. He can opt out after year 2 or 3.

Martinez becomes the second high-profile client of agent Scott Boras to sign in recent days — leaving former Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta still seeking a deal a week after most camps opened.

The addition of Martinez, who finished third in the majors with a career-high 45 homers in 2017, also helps Boston counter the offseason blockbuster move by the rival New York Yankees, who acquired reigning National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton in a trade with the Miami Marlins.

Martinez hit .303 with 45 home runs and 104 RBI last season. He was traded from the Detroit Tigers to the Arizona Diamondbacks in late July and his slugging prowess helped propel the D’backs to a wild-card playoff berth.

The Red Sox can use the offensive upgrade after finishing last in the American League in home runs in 2017 – and with their arch-rivals in the American League East, the New York Yankees, acquiring slugger Giancarlo Stanton earlier this winter.