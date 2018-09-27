Blackhawks’ Jonathan Toews scores lone goal in 2-1 preseason loss to Senators

Alex DeBrincat found Jonathan Toews with a no-look pass, and Toews tapped the puck past Senators goalie Mike Condon in the first period of the Blackhawks’ 2-1 preseason loss Thursday to the Senators at the United Center.

It was Toews’ third goal in the last two games. It’s only the preseason, but it might be a small sign Toews is in line for a bounce-back season.

During the first week of training camp, Toews expressed disappointment with his career-low 20 goals and 52 points in 2017-18.

‘‘[I want to] be a consistent contributor and have one of the best seasons I’ve had in a long time,’’ Toews said.

Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) scores a goal past Ottawa Senators goaltender Mike Condon (1) during the first period of NHL hockey preseason game Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, in Chicago. | David Banks/Associated Press

Jokiharju staying put

At the start of camp, 19-year-old defenseman Henri Jokiharju didn’t know exactly where he would start the season. It appeared it would be with Rockford or back in the Western Hockey League.

But then defenseman Connor Murphy (back) got injured, and Jokiharju — a first-round draft pick in 2017 — turned heads at camp.

Now with only seven healthy defensemen on the Hawks’ roster, it’s safe to say Jokiharju will be with the Hawks on opening night next Thursday in Ottawa.

‘‘Of course, it feels good to be here,’’ Jokiharju said. ‘‘You know, day after day getting better, it’s a big step for me.’’

Bye-bye Boqvist

Coach Joel Quenneville said the decision to assign 18-year-old defenseman Adam Boqvist to the Ontario Hockey League was based on his inexperience.

‘‘He’s a young kid, and we want him playing a lot,’’ Quenneville said. ‘‘Let’s do what’s right for his development, and we felt that was the best decision.’’