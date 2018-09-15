Reynaldo Lopez’ brilliant outing leads White Sox past Orioles

Reynaldo Lopez of the Chicago White Sox pitches in the third inning during a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 15, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE — Reynaldo Lopez is blazing his way to the finish line.

The White Sox right-hander made his fifth consecutive start without giving up more than two runs, this time with perhaps the best one of all by pitching seven scoreless innings in a 1-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles Saturday night at Camden Yards.

Lopez allowed four hits and walked one while striking out six. It follows six scoreless innings of work with 10 strikeouts in his previous start against the Angels and two seven-inning outings with one run allowed against the Yankees and Tigers.

His ERA at 4.72 on Aug. 19, Lopez lowered it 4.05 while improving his record to 6-9.

Yoan Moncada doubled in the sixth inning, his 26th of the season, and scored on Yolmer Sanchez’ 31st double. The hit for Sanchez broke an 0-for-14 rut.

Avisail Garcia cracked his second homer in as many nights after clubbing one in the Sox’ 8-6 victory on Friday. This one, against Mychal Gives, gave the Sox a 2-0 lead.

Lefty Caleb Frare recorded two outs in the eighth and Juan Minaya got the final four outs for his first save of the season.

Right-hander Yefrey Ramirez pitched 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball for the Orioles, who fell to a baseball-worst 42-106. The Sox improved to 59-89 with their third win in a row and go for a series sweep Sunday.

Lopez was averaging 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings in his previous four starts after averaging 6.5 in his previous 16 outings.

The shutout for the Sox was their third ever at Camden Yards. The others were in 1997 and 2001.