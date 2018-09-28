Reynaldo Lopez finishes strong for White Sox

MINNEAPOLIS — As launching pads go, Reynaldo Lopez’s last six starts of the season were about as good as it gets.

The White Sox’ 24-year-old right-hander, who put the finishing touch on his first full season by holding the Twins to two runs in six innings in a 2-1 loss, went 3-1 with a 1.13 ERA in his final six starts. His strikeout rate increased (41 over 40 innings) down stretch, and he finished with a 3.91 ERA over 188 2/3 innings.

“I’m leaving this season in a much better way than how I entered the season,” Lopez said through translator Billy Russo. “I learned a lot. I know how to handle game situations better, how to execute, how to attack the hitters, how to control emotions. Definitely overall it was a good season for me.”

The strong finish boosts Lopez, whom the Sox are counting on to be an important piece of their starting rotation, confidence heading into the offseason and into 2019.

Chicago White Sox pitcher Reynaldo Lopez throws against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

“The whole game is confidence at the end of the day,” Renteria said.

Lopez said he had a heart-to-heart talk with himself after his last start in July.

“I was struggling. I took a moment and I said to myself ‘Hey, there is still two months to go, you need to do better,’ ” he said. “I remember my ERA was 4.57 or something like that. I don’t remember exactly what was happening but I just gained more focus and I started executing better the plan and attacking hitters.”

Lopez touched 98 mph Friday and used his four-seam fastball up and down in the zone.

“Nice finish for Lopey,” manager Rick Renteria said. “Got out of that jam late, worked through it. He has certainly grown.

“He has made huge strides in his development.”

For the record

The White Sox are 62-97 with three games left, against the Twins, needing one win to avoid losing 100 for the fourth time in franchise history. They’ve lost eight of their last 10 and 15 of 21.

Avisail Garcia lifted late

Avisail Garcia, who his having knee surgery Tuesday, did not run hard on a ball off the right field wall in the eighth inning, settling for a single. He was replaced by Ryan Cordell in the bottom of the inning, but Renteria said it was not a benching for not running hard per his policy.

“Just his knee,” Renteria said. “He won’t play in the second game, his knee is bothering him. I wasn’t going to take any chances.

“I’m sure he thought the ball was out. And he wasn’t going to try and bust it to do something extra and I’m OK with it.”