Reynaldo Lopez strong but White Sox swept by Astros

After two days that were difficult for multiple reasons, the White Sox needed to take something positive from Sunday’s series finale against the reigning champion Houston Astros.

Reynaldo Lopez’s performance was a positive. But that was about the extent of anything good for the Sox.

Lopez continued his strong start to the season in the Sox’s 7-1 loss to the Astros. Though he walked four and needed 100 pitches to get through five innings, Lopez allowed one run and four hits against one of baseball’s best teams. His ERA actually rose to 1.50, and it was Lopez’s fourth straight start where he allowed fewer than two earned runs.

Lopez, however, is still looking for his first win of the year. And it’s been a while since his team has had a victory of its own.

Astros catcher Max Stassi, top, tags out Yoan Moncada during the third inning of Sunday's game. | AP

Thanks to a five-run seventh inning off Aaron Bummer (0-1), Bruce Rondon and Nate Jones, the Sox dropped their seventh straight and fell to 10 games below .500. It was a slightly more respectable finish to a weekend that had three losses by a combined 27-2 score, one that showed just how far the Sox are from a team like Houston.

But manager Rick Renteria didn’t want his players to think about the Astros as a superior group.

“I think getting beat by anyone regardless of the score, is getting beat. I don’t think that you want to give anybody any more credit,” Renteria said before the game. “I certainly don’t want my team to consider anybody any better than them. The fact is that any competitor wants to consider himself as being capable of doing–both individually and collectively as a club–the ability to win ballgames against anyone.

“Any performer that wants to limit or take on the idea that ‘Well, we’re playing a particular club, probably shouldn’t have won anyways,’ that’s not acceptable thinking in my mind.”

The Sox took their first lead of the series on Yolmer Sanchez’s two-out double in the second that drove in Matt Davidson. The lead was their first since the bottom of the eighth inning Wednesday in Oakland, a game the Sox ended up losing 12-11 in 14 innings.

Houston right fielder Josh Reddick’s arm kept the Sox lead at 1-0 in the third when he threw out Yoan Moncada at home on a sharp Jose Abreu single.

The Astros then tied the game in the fifth. George Springer led off with a double, advanced to third on a Jose Altuve grounder to short and scored on a Carlos Correa sacrifice fly to right.

Houston took the lead in the seventh, scoring five times while sending 10 batters to the plate. Altuve had the go-ahead single off Rondon, and Houston got a run-scoring single from Alex Bregman, a two-run double from Marwin Gonzalez and the final run on an Evan Gattis fielder’s choice where Tim Anderson’s throw home couldn’t get Bregman at the plate.

Gattis added a homer in the ninth off Hector Santiago.

Lance McCullers (3-1) went six innings and allowed one run on eight hits to give Houston its first-ever sweep of the Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.