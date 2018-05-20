Reynaldo Lopez, White Sox win first home series

It took until May 20, but the White Sox have finally won a series at home. More importantly, a piece of their future took another step forward.

Reynaldo Lopez threw eight scoreless innings, Welington Castillo homered, Jace Fry picked up his first career save, and the Sox beat the Rangers 3-0 on Sunday to take three of four from Texas. Lopez allowed two hits while striking out eight and walking two, giving the Sox consecutive victories (at home or on the road) for the first time since winning three in a row at Kansas City on April 26-28.

With the victory, the Sox improved to 13-30 overall and 6-16 at Guaranteed Rate Field and won consecutive games against a team other than Kansas City for the first time. While those numbers are still ugly and the victories came against another last-place team, the Sox saw more promising signs from Lopez, who threw a career-high 107 pitches.

Lopez’s previous start, a 7-0 loss to Pittsburgh, was his worst of the season. He gave up six runs and seven hits in two innings, and looked every bit like a 24-year-old pitcher trying to find his way. On Sunday, he showed an ability to bounce back, earning his first victory of the season, at one point retiring 11 in a row and lowering his ERA to 2.98.

Reynaldo Lopez throws during Sunday's game. | AP

Lopez’s day ended with a dramatic flourish.

After Lopez walked Delino DeShields with two outs in the eighth, manager Rick Renteria walked slowly out to the mound. Instead of going to warming relievers Fry or Bruce Rondon, Renteria left Lopez in to face Shin-Soo Choo. Lopez responded by striking out Choo with a 96 mph fastball on a full count.

Not that he needed much, but Lopez finally got some support.

The Sox took a 1-0 lead in the second on Castillo’s homer, his sixth of the season. That lead grew in the third thanks to Leury Garcia’s two-run bloop single to right, bringing in Adam Engel and Tim Anderson. Anderson apparently got a better read on the ball as he crossed home just a second or two after Engel.