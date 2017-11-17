Looks like you can add one more modifier to the jet-flying, limousine-riding, Rolex-wearing life of “Nature Boy” Ric Flair — lawsuit-slapping.
Flair, who recently had his story told in an ESPN “30 for 30” film, says his manager owes him $25,000 from the documentary, according to TMZ.
Nature Boy is suing Legacy Talent and Entertainment — the management company he used from 2009 until October 2017.
Flair says he had a feeling something fishy was going down behind the scenes so he hired a lawyer to investigate his finances … and realized he was missing huge amounts of cash.
In a statement to TMZ, Legacy called Flair’s allegations “baseless and defamatory.”
“Ric Flair has always been known to be dramatic and looking desperately for the spotlight. That’s fine as a wrestler but it is despicable when he blatantly lies,” the statement read.
Flair made a surprise and emotional appearance Tuesday at the WWE Smackdown where he celebrated with daughter Charlotte after she won the championship.