Ex-Blackhawk Richard Panik yells, ‘I play for Coyotes,’ in new arrest video

Arizona Coyotes right wing Richard Panik pauses on the ice during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. The Blue Jackets defeated the Coyotes 2-1. | Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Former Blackhawks winger Richard Panik told Arizona police several times that he played for the Arizona Coyotes during his April trespassing arrest.

Panik was arrested on April 8 for refusing to leave the entrance of Bevvy, a champagne bar and cocktail lounge in Scottsdale. Bevvy employees told the police that Panik was so intoxicated when he arrived around 8:50 p.m. that they refused him entry, according to TMZ.

In a video of his arrest, which TMZ released Wednesday, Panik appeared to be on the phone and leaning against the entrance of the bar when police arrived on the scene. An officer is heard warning the 27-year-old he was trespassing to which Panik said: “I know my law.”

The officer responded: “OK, you might know your law but I’m a law enforcement officer, so I think I know what I’m talking about.”

After refusing to leave, the officer eventually arrested Panik.

Asked if he was an Arizona resident, Panik told the cops on numerous occasions: “I play for the Coyotes.”

Panik pled guilty to criminal trespass when he appeared in court on Wednesday, according to TMZ. He’s been ordered to complete a diversion program and is due back in court on Sept. 5.

Panik played 37 games with the Hawks before the Coyotes acquired him on Jan. 10. He totaled eight goals and 11 assists in his 35 games with the Coyotes last season.