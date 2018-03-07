Seahawks will ‘explore trade options’ for Richard Sherman: report

Richard Sherman has been one of the NFL's elite cornerbacks at his peak. | Tom Cruze/Sun-Times

The Seattle Seahawks will “explore trade options” for Richard Sherman after meeting with the star cornerback Wednesday, reports NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The team could still release him or try to bring him back on a restructured contract, but it appears a trade is a possibility as the two sides move toward a potential split.

The speculation around Sherman, who is set to carry a $13.2 million cap hit next season, became intense Wednesday after a number of social media posts by his teammates. Jeremy Lane and Kam Chancellor made posts seemingly indicating the cornerback was leaving Seattle. The team was also non-committal when asked about his status.

Earlier this month, Sherman underwent “minor surgery” to his left Achilles just a few months after a major procedure to repair a torn right Achilles. Coach Pete Carroll said at the time that Sherman was expected to be ready for the lineup in time for training camp.

The Seahawks have discussed Sherman with other teams in the past, and he would surely command interest on the trade market even with his injury history and contract. That’s how good a peak Sherman can be, and it’s why the team may have held off from trading him in the past.

But the situation between the cornerback and the Seahawks has become increasingly uncertain based on the latest reports. After seven seasons, four Pro Bowls, and a Super Bowl victory, their time together may not last much longer.