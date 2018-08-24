Rick Renteria cleared for return to White Sox

DETROIT — White Sox manager Rick Renteria has been cleared by doctors to return to work. Renteria, who missed the last four games after complaining of lightheadedness when the team was in Minneapolis to play the Twins Monday, was hospitalized there and underwent medical tests in Chicago in recent days.

Renteria was flying from Chicago, and, barring a delay due to weather, was hoping to return in time for the Sox game against the Tigers Friday night.

Bench coach Joe McEwing has managed the club in Renteria’s absence.

In other news, the Sox said right-hander Dylan Cease, one of their top pitching prospects, is being shut down at Class AA Birmingham. Cease is not injured but has reach a career-high 124 innings between Class A Winston-Salem and Birmingham.

Rick Renteria. (Getty Images)

Cease struck out 11 batters over five scoreless innings in his final appearance for the Barons. Over his last nine appearances, Cease pitched to a 0.94 ERA with 71 strikeouts and 20 walks over 47 2/3 innings. He was 12-2 with a 2.40 ERA between the two levels.

Here is the lineup for Friday’s game against the Tigers:

Sanchez 3b

Moncada 2B

Garcia RF

Palka LF

Anderson SS

Delmonico 1B

Davidson DH

Narvaez C

Engel CF

Lopez P