Rick Renteria envisioning 2020 White Sox lineup

Manager Rick Renteria has mainly focused on the 2018 White Sox. He’s kept his eyes on helping Yoan Moncada and Tim Anderson and other youngsters through their struggles, and worked to maintain some kind of accountability when things haven’t gone well.

But even Renteria will think about what the lineup could look like in two years when the team is – hopefully – much closer to contending and some of the organization’s biggest prospects are contributing in Chicago.

“I’d be lying to you if I said I wasn’t, in my mind, envisioning certain things. I have to,” Renteria said. “We look at these guys, even though we’re looking at our guys here that are present, we still study our men that are down in the minor leagues, we watch what they’re doing, we watch a lot of their video, we see how they’re performing.”

Of course, the hope is that some of the current Sox will combine with the major prospects to make the team a formidable one. Renteria said he thinks the Sox will have a “really positive outlook” soon.

Rick Renteria also envisions what the 2020 White Sox lineup could look like. | Getty

“How far along or how quickly it can happen? I hope it’s sooner rather than later. But we’re very excited, I think rightfully so,” Renteria said. “We know that once they get here there’s a learning curve, a block here or there that can occur. That’s normal. Hopefully it’s short-lived and they are able to excel quickly with the gifts they have and we’re able to put together a club that is exciting to watch.”

Coming soon?

With rosters expanding Sept. 1, the Sox will have the opportunity to give call-ups to deserving minor-league players. By giving some guys a chance, it will be a reward for hard work and success in the minors.

“I think a lot of it is based on that. I think that validation of what they’ve been working for and toward, part of that is getting them here,” Renteria said. “Hopefully as we see them progressing and they’re doing well, the organization as a whole has to make a decision as to what we do and how we proceed.”

Regardless of how many prospects do come up, Renteria said it won’t dilute the experience for the players.

“You really don’t know what this is about until you get here,” Renteria said. “Again, whoever’s to come, whatever the numbers are, big or small, it’s always a good thing to have some of those young men here and allow them to experience this up close and personal.”

Up and back

The Sox and Twins play three times this week, but the series isn’t exactly a conventional one.

Monday at Target Field is a makeup of one of the three April games in Minnesota that were postponed because of snow. After Monday, the teams go to Guaranteed Rate Field for two games to finish the unusual series.

“It’s an odd thing for sure. We’re going to leave here, play a 6 o’clock game tomorrow and then come on back,” Renteria said. “It’s unique. I’ve never experienced it. It’s one of those things baseball has to offer and we just have to deal with it.”

In the booth

Paul Konerko was set to call Sunday’s game with Ken “Hawk” Harrelson on WGN.