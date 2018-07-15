Rick Renteria gives White Sox a D entering all-star break

The all-star break isn’t really the halfway point of the season, but it serves as a decent chance to evaluate a team’s progress. Asked to do just that Sunday, White Sox manager Rick Renteria gave his team a mixed review.

“I think right now we’re at a D. There are things that we can continue to need to improve upon. That goes without saying. I would say effort level is probably a B+ to an A. That would be fair to say, I believe,” Renteria said. “I also think that it would be fair to say that we will continue to try to improve upon all those aspects of the game we need to improve on, fundamentally speaking, beyond the skillsets. Aspects of running the bases, fielding in certain situations, situational hitting, all those things. They all need to continue to improve.”

Entering Sunday’s game with Kansas City, the Sox were 32-62 and there have been some of the ugly moments expected from a rebuild. Inexperience and youth have taken a toll, and players expected to be key parts of the next contending team have improved in fits and starts.

Injuries haven’t helped, either, though Renteria didn’t think that explained away the Sox’s low grade.

Rick Renteria, right, sits on the bench with pitching coach Don Cooper. (AP)

“Some of them have impacted us but every club goes through certain times of the year where you have injuries and it affects the balance of your club. At the end of the day I don’t think these guys even think about it or worry about it. I know I can’t,” Renteria said. “I don’t worry about it. We all have to try to get the best we can out of the guys we have. We continue to move forward, we continue to expect and hope that the skillsets that these men bring to the table will continue to evolve and develop, and that they’ll be able to execute and do things that are necessary to win major-league ballgames.”

Defense, especially from Yoan Moncada and Tim Anderson, has been an issue and raised eyebrows. But Renteria said he thinks they are improving, but need to focus more on making simple and routine plays.

“You have to allow them to trust that. Sometimes they tie up because they want to… they want to please us. Players want to please managers and coaches, and sometimes that’s not as good as you might want it to be because then they tie themselves up,” Renteria said. “You want them to express themselves physically with the skills that they have, and we have to continue to find a way to allow them to do that. That’s why we talk about the different approaches they can take in many aspects of the game.”

As for how he views his own performance, Renteria was quick, blunt and didn’t seem too interested in discussing the subject.

“I wouldn’t give myself a good grade. To ask me to grade myself, I’m not going to talk about myself,” he said. “That’s for all of you and everybody else.”