Rick Renteria on White Sox-Royals flap: Too many ‘unwritten rules’ to remember

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A day after Royals catcher Salvador Perez ripped White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson for being overly excited after a home run, Anderson’s team rallied behind him.

“He don’t even play a [expletive] playoff game,” Perez told reporters. “He don’t know about getting excited or not. He’s got to be in the playoffs to be excited, like us. We got a World Series.”

Perez also threatened that Royals pitchers will hit Anderson if he does it again.

Anderson has made it clear he has no intention to tamp down the enthusiasm. Sox manager Rick Renteria doesn’t believe he should.

Sorry, Salvador Perez, but the White Sox say Tim Anderson doesn't have to change anything about the way he plays.

“He’s a guy who plays with a lot of excitement and energy,” Renteria said. “Why he’s chosen to be the guy to target, I don’t know. I wouldn’t do it. I love the kid to death. I know him from his heart. I know what he goes out to try to do.”

Since spring training, Anderson has been talking about having more fun on the field and doing more to try to spark his teammates. After Saturday’s home run, according to Perez’s account, Anderson yelled “Let’s go!” — with an expletive mixed in — as the ball soared toward the fountain beyond the left-field wall.

“He doesn’t try to be disrespectful to anyone; he just tries to enjoy the moment,” third baseman Yolmer Sanchez said. “I love that. He doesn’t look at the pitcher or say anything to the catcher or the other team. I see nothing bad in that.”

No one could accuse Renteria of being an old-school crank on this one.

“Our guys are going to play the way they play,” he said. “We play with energy. We play with excitement. I’m not that smart to know all the unwritten rules. I wish somebody would put them in a book, because I’d like to see them.”

Palka’s triple-double

It’s possible Daniel Palka’s days with the Sox are numbered, but the outfielder sure has had some things go his way since arriving from Class AAA Charlotte last week after Avisail Garcia went on the 10-day disabled list.

In Saturday’s 8-0 victory over the Royals, Palka got his first big-league hit and his first home run in a stirring 4-for-5 performance. In Sunday’s 5-4 defeat he went 2-for-2 and caught a couple of huge breaks.

His second-inning triple — his first one of those — happened because left fielder Alex Gordon lost a lazy fly ball in the sun. And the deep fly ball that went for a two-run double in the fourth was badly misplayed by Jorge Soler.