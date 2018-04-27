Unfiltered opinions, unwavering coverage – #SupportSunTimes sports

This week, the Chicago Sun-Times began charging readers to access its news and sports content online. The paper made the announcement in a way that shocked some. The front cover of its Monday newspaper was blank to symbolize what the future holds without public support of its new digital subscriptions.

For 174 years, the Sun-Times has published a newspaper each day – even as the way the world consumes news and information has changed dramatically. The newsroom has adapted – moving all of its reporting first online. Throughout it all, sports coverage is and always has been a priority, remaining consistently strong over the years – even as competitors have cutback beat writers, columnists and travel to ‘away’ games.

Today, we’re committed to listening to – and engaging with – the hard-working and passionate sports fans of Chicago. I share my thoughts about that in the video below.

Transcript

I’m Rick Telander, sports columnist for the Chicago Sun-Times along with Rick Morrissey. We’ve been writing about sports for a long time for the newspaper and we cover everything about sports.

We try to write opinions that are formed, that have to do with things who will affect our readers from economics to race to things that have to do with nationalism, internationalism, things that cover the entire spectrum of interesting topics as they’re filtered through the world of sports.

And I think that if you knew how important it is in your daily lives – all of our lives – to read people who do this as a profession, who think about it, who take it very seriously as we do, I think you’d realize that it’s worth subscribing to The Chicago Sun-Times because we’ll give you something you can’t get anywhere else.

And in a world where the free press is incredibly important. Believe me you’re going to get free opinions from us unfiltered. They’re going to be what we think, what we believe. And in my opinion, I subscribe to the Sun-Times. I get it at home, I get it online. I think you should do that, too.

