Ricketts doesn’t consider rollercoaster season a disappointment

Cubs owner Tom Ricketts wouldn’t consider this rollercoaster of a season disappointing.

Despite the Cubs were behind the Dodgers by three games in the National League Championship Series, Ricketts looked unfazed during the Cubs batting practice before Game 4 Wednesday afternoon. He was seen laughing and talking with former Cubs catcher David Ross and manager Joe Maddon among others.

The Cubs had to overcome a lot of adversity this season. After winning the World Series, the Cubs started their 2017 season slow, straddling the .500 mark on their record for the most part until the All-Star break. The team also had a handful of injuries with some of their key players including Kyle Hendricks, Jake Arrieta, Addison Russell and others.

Some of the players have also not been performing to their ability. Kyle Schwarber was demoted to the minors after struggling at the plate. And in the postseason, good at-bats from the Cubs have been far and few between.

Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts and general manager Theo Esptein look on before game three of the National League Division Series. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

But despite the ups and downs of this season, Ricketts said he’s proud of the team Cubs president Theo Epstein and general manager Jed Hoyer put together.

“The goal was always to build a team that could sustain success. And you do that by building a good young core,” Ricketts said. “We’ve succeeded in doing that and now it’s like you have to execute in the playoffs and that’s what we’re doing tonight.”

So would a 4-0 sweep to the Dodgers make Ricketts change his mind about the season? Absolutely not.

“It’s been a great season,” Ricketts said. “We’re playing a great team and we have some work to do, but it’s been a wonderful season.”

