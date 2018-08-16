Right here waiting for Yu: Cubs’ Darvish to head out for Sunday rehab start

PITTSBURGH – After playing catch in the outfield Thursday, Cubs starter Yu Darvish considers himself ready to start a minor-league rehab assignment Sunday, likely at Class A South Bend.

“He came in and said he felt great so he’s ready to roll,” manager Joe Maddon said.

The Cubs’ $126 million centerpiece of their offseason hasn’t pitched since experiencing soreness near his surgically repaired elbow, subsequently suffering a setback after his first rehab start in June.

With barely two weeks left in the minor-league season and 42 left in the big-league season, another setback would likely mean no Darvish the rest of the year for the Cubs’ shaky rotation.

Darvish

“It would be difficult, no question,” Maddon said. “But he was very optimistic when I talked to him.”

The Cubs plan to evaluate Darvish start-to-start at South Bend in making their decision when to activate him – though it seems obvious they’ll wait until rosters expand after this month.

He threw a three-inning simulated game at Wrigley Field on Tuesday.

“One start if he kills it, who knows?” Maddon said. “Three starts would be the maximum I would think. After three starts you would think that he has it dialed in.”