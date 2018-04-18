Ring of honor: Devin Hester, Matt Forte to retire as Bears on Monday

The Bears don’t have a ring of honor, so this will have to do: former Bears stars Devin Hester and Matt Forte will sign one-day contracts and retire as a Bear on Monday at Halas Hall.

Both players have made indelible marks on Bears history. Hester is the most prolific kick returner in NFL history, with 20 kick returns for touchdowns — all but one in his eight seasons with the Bears (2006-13). He scored 14 touchdowns on punt returns, five on kickoff returns and had a 108-yard field goal return. He also made NFL history when he returned the opening kickoff of Super Bowl XLI for a touchdown against the Colts in 2007.

Forte, who led the Bears in rushing in eight consecutive seasons from 2008-15, ranks behind only Hall of Famer Walter Payton as a running/receiving threat in Bears history. He is second behind Payton on the Bears’ all-time list in rushing yards (8,602), receptions (487), receiving yards by a running back (4,116), yards from scrimmage (12,718), 100-yard games (24) and games with at least 150 yards from scrimmage (25).

In that eight-year span, Forte led all NFL players with 12,718 yards from scrimmage and was fourth in rushing yards with 8,601. He also led all NFL running backs with 487 receptions and 4,116 yards.

One of many highlights of Devin Hester's glorious Bears career — the 92-yard touchdown on the opening kickoff of Super Bowl XLI — still the only time in Super Bowl history the opening kickoff has been returned for a touchdown. Hester and former teammate Matt Forte will retire as Bears at Halas Hall on Monday. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Sigh of relief

Newly signed outside linebacker Aaron Lynch, who could be a factor if he’s right this season, had to be gingerly helped off the field at the Payton Center late in practice Wednesday after suffering what appeared to be a bad left leg injury. As it turned out, coach Matt Nagy said it was an ankle injury that was not serious.

“He’ll be OK. But it makes you all of a sudden kind of jump back,” coach Matt Nagy said. “First of all you hope he’s OK and then who’s the next man up and then you roll. He’ll be fine.”

Get ‘em while they’re hot

Single-game tickets for preseason and regular-season Bears games will be available at 8 p.m. Thursday night — one hour after the NFL announces the regular-season schedule. Fans can purchase tickets via ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000.