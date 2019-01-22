Rivera, Halladay, Mussina, Martinez voted into Baseball Hall of Fame

NEW YORK - JULY 18: Mariano Rivera #42 and Alex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees celebrate a 6-4 win against the Toronto Blue Jays after their game on July 18, 2007 at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx Borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Closer Mariano Rivera, starter Mike Mussina, late pitcher Roy Halladay and slugger Edgar Martinez were voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in voting of 425 members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America revealed Tuesday.

Rivera became the first player ever to garner 100 percent of the vote.

Ken Griffey Jr. held the previous mark for the top percentage at 99.32 when he was on 437 of 440 ballots two years ago.

Once again, Steroid Era stars Sammy Sosa, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens didn’t make the cut.

Here is the vote totals: Mariano Rivera 425 (100 percent), Roy Halladay 363 (85.4), Edgar Martínez 363 (85.4), Mike Mussina 326 (76.7), Curt Schilling 259 (60.9), Roger Clemens 253 (59.5), Barry Bonds 251 (59.1), Larry Walker 232 (54.6), Omar Vizquel 182 (42.8), Fred McGriff 169 (39.8), Manny Ramírez 97 (22.8), Jeff Kent 77 (18.1), Billy Wagner 71 (16.7), Todd Helton 70 (16.5), Scott Rolen 73 (17.2), Gary Sheffield 58 (13.6), Andy Pettitte 42 (9.9), Sammy Sosa 36 (8.5), Andruw Jones 32 (7.5), Michael Young 9 (2.1), Lance Berkman 5 (1.2), Miguel Tejada 5 (1.2), Roy Oswalt 4 (0.9), Plácido Polanco 2 (0.5), Rick Ankiel 0, Jason Bay 0, Freddy García 0, Jon Garland 0, Travis Hafner 0, Ted Lilly 0, Derek Lowe 0, Darren Oliver 0, Juan Pierre 0, Vernon Wells 0, Kevin Youkilis 0.

Six players were inducted last year, included four voted in by writers — one shy of the record set in the first year of balloting in 1936.

Pitcher Lee Smith and designated hitter/outfielder Harold Baines were elected last month by the Today’s Game Era Committee and will be inducted on July 21. Rivera and Smith will increase relievers at Cooperstown by 33 percent to eight, joining Hoyt Wilhelm (1985), Rollie Fingers (1992), Dennis Eckersley (2004), Bruce Sutter (2006), Rich Gossage (2008) and Hoffman.

Rivera set the career saves record with 652 in 19 seasons plus 42 more in the postseason. The New York Yankees didn’t even wait until his final game to retire his No. 42 — he was the last player in the major leagues to wear that number, grandfathered when No. 42 was retired in honor of Jackie Robinson in 1997.

Rivera’s efficiency was renowned on a Yankees’ dynasty that he helped win five World Series titles: He retired the side in order in 229 of his 491 three-out saves. according to the Elias Sports Bureau. He broke the previous mark of 601 saves, set by 2018 inductee Trevor Hoffman.

Rivera made a weepy exit in September 2013, when teammates Derek Jeter and Andy Pettitte went to the mound to remove him against Tampa Bay in what turned out to be his finale. After the final out, Rivera went back to the mound where he became famous and gathered a bit of his workplace to take home.

“I wanted to get some dirt, just stay there for the last time, knowing that I ain’t going to be there no more,” he said.

Mussina was 39 when he retired after going 20-8 in 2008 and becoming the oldest first-time 20-game winner. He was 270-153 with 2,813 strikeouts in 18 seasons for Baltimore and the Yankees, and had he remained active he had a chance to reach 300 wins and 3,000 strikeouts.

“My numbers match up well with guys who are in the Hall of the Fame,” he said when he retired.

Mussina got 20.3 percent of the vote in his first appearance, rose to 43 percent in 2016, 51.8 percent the following year and 63.5 percent in 2018. This is his sixth appearance, and he was tracking at 81.6 percent.

Halladay’s election will be tinged with melancholy. The two-time Cy Young Award winner died in November 2017 at age 40 when the airplane he was piloting crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida. He went 203-104 with a 3.38 ERA in 12 seasons with Toronto and four for Philadelphia.

In 2010, he pitched a perfect game against the Marlins in May, then threw a no-hitter against Cincinnati in the NL Division Series opener — only the second no-hitter in postseason history after Don Larsen’s perfect game for the Yankees against Brooklyn in the 1956 World Series.

Halladay retired at age 36 because of back injuries.

“I want to continue to do things I enjoy doing, spend time with my family,” he said when making the announcement. “The biggest thing is I’m trying to avoid surgery.”

Martinez hit .312 with 309 home runs in 18 seasons with Seattle, like Rivera spending his entire career with one organization. He was tracking at 89.9 percent support this year; players’ final totals usually drop by 5-7 percent from the vote-tracker.

Martinez would join 2014 inductee Frank Thomas as the only players in the Hall who played a majority of their games as a designated hitter. David Ortiz is likely to make it three when he becomes eligible in 2022.