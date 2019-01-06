Riverview, smoked carp/salmon, goldfish, owl, IL deer: Notes, Chicago outdoors

Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES

WILD OF THE WEEK

John Cuculich achieved his “Holy Grail” of nature photos, a photo of an owl, on holiday break in the western suburbs. WOTW, the celebration of wild scenes around Chicago outdoors, runs as warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email straycasts@sbcglobal.net.

DALE’S MAILBAG

“I used to fish for goldfish in the pond from Riverview. Canned biscuit dough was the trick. . . . I remember this old guy that fished there almost every day. He set us up. There used to be some nice ones in there. Rumor has it the people used to dump them in there after they won them.” John Mannerino

A: One of the memories jigged up from looking for Riverview remnants by the Wednesday column.

BIG NUMBER

57,237: Deer harvest during Illinois archery season through Tuesday; it was 55,599 for the same period in the 2017-18 season. Click here for details.

LAST WORD

“Smoked carp tastes just as good as smoked salmon when you ain’t got no smoked salmon.”

Patrick F. McManus, writing truth in 1984 in “Never Sniff A Gift Fish,” long before Silverfin, the rebranding of Asian carp

WILD TIMES

FISH GATHERINGS

Monday: Jim Crowley, Oswegoland Fishin’ Fools, Allied First Bank, Oswego, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Sean Bermingham, Chicagoland Muskie Hunters chapter of Muskies Inc., North Branch Pizza & Burger Co., Glenview, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Salmon Unlimited, Elk Grove Village VFW,, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: MuskieFIRST founder Steve Worrall, Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies Inc., Schaumburg Golf Club, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Capt. Doug Kloet on Lake Michigan harbors, Riverside Fishing Club, LaGrange American Legion, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Green Bay guide Kevin Pischke, Midwest Musky Club, Village Sportsmen’s Club, Alsip, 7:30 p.m.

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Tuesday, Jan. 8: Final day, north zone pheasant, quail and partridge

Wednesday, Jan. 9: Final day, second dove season

Friday, Jan. 11: Deadline, second lottery for spring turkey

HUNTER SAFETY

Saturday & Sunday, Jan. 12-13: New Lenox, tjhuntersafety@gmail.com

Jan. 19-20: Palatine, palatineparks.org

SHOWTIME

Wednesday-Sunday, Jan. 9-13: Chicago Boat, RV and Sail Show, McCormick Place South

Thursday-Sunday, Jan. 10-13: All-Canada Show, Pheasant Run, St. Charles

Friday-Sunday, Jan. 11-13: Lake Home & Cabin Show, Schaumburg Convention Center

Saturday & Sunday, Jan. 12-13: Chicago Travel & Adventure Show, Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont

DUCKS UNLIMITED

PHEASANTS FOREVER

NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

