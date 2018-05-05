Rizz kids: Cubs expect hitting to ignite once Anthony Rizzo catches fire

ST. LOUIS – The Cubs have found little rhythm, rhyme or reason to their hitting on any consistent basis so far this season.

They’ve scored eight or more runs nine times, two or fewer runs 12 times and on Saturday ended a streak of nine in a row without scoring more than three.

They’ve used four different leadoff hitters, six different No. 3 hitters and have had their best two hitters – Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo – in the lineup together only 18 of the 30 games they’ve played so far.

“You can’t discount what [Rizzo] and Kris mean in the heart of that lineup,” said hitting coach Chili Davis.

Rizzo, who homered Saturday in St. Louis, is the key making the Cubs' lineup go.

In particular, the early season slump of Rizzo has had a ripple effect through the lineup. Even after a two-hit afternoon in St. Louis that included a homer Sunday, he’s hitting just .187 with a .594 OPS.

More telling: He has just four walks this season and none since April 20.

“That tells me he’s putting bad pitches in play,” manager Joe Maddon said. “When guys get off to a slow start numerically they have a tendency to want to get back to a bigger number fast … and try to get hits as opposed to just working good at-bats.

“I talked to him about it. He gets it. He’s going to be fine. He’s going to put his regular numbers up.”

Rizzo does have three homers in the last four games – his first since the season opener. But he downplays any approach issues or differences in feeling at the plate.

“I wish I could say there’s something different,” he said. “But it’s just baseball. You have ups and downs.”

Taking the ‘E’ out of Baez?

The Cubs’ most skilled defensive infielder is off to an uncharacteristically fast start offensively – but an inexplicably rough start in the field.

“This year I’ve been hotter at the plate but I’ve still got to work on my defense,” said middle infielder Javy Baez, whose eighth error of the season Friday night at short led to three unearned runs in a 3-2 loss.

Just 30 games into the season, Baez already is more than halfway to his career high in errors for a season (15) and vows to clean it up.

“There’s been a lot of errors that are [on] routine [plays], and that can’t be happening,” he said.

Said Maddon: “I do think this is an anomaly moment. He’s one of the best defenders in all of baseball. Stuff happens.”

Perp walks

New Cubs starter Tyler Chatwood is by far the biggest perpetrator of walks on a Cubs pitching staff that ranks among the worst in baseball with 4.4 per game.

His five on Saturday raised his major-league-leading total to 27 and marked the fourth time in six starts he has walked at least five. It was as big part of the reason he lasted just one batter into the fifth inning.

“It’s a simple fix for me,” said Chatwood, who would not reveal the mechanics flaw that he has been fighting to correct in games. “In my bullpens I’ve proven I can do it. It’s just a matter of taking it into the game and doing it. You’ve just got to trust it.”

Notes: A scoring change after the game charged shortstop Addison Russell with an error instead of Rizzo on Rizzo’s fourth-inning throw to second that got past Russell as a run scored. …Jason Heyward’s second-inning single snapped a season-high 0-for-12 skid. …Carl Edwards Jr.’s 1-2-3 eighth inning (two strikeouts) extended his scoreless streak to 12 appearances.