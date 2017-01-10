Rizzo on Nats’ Scherzer: ‘He’s going to be ready to pitch, for sure’

Cubs manager Joe Maddon took time Sunday to lobby for superstars Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo, who wouldn’t be recognized in this season’s National League MVP race if they dressed up as Paul Golschmidt and Giancarlo Stanton.

Third baseman Bryant, it has been widely noted, had a disappointing season in the RBI department; he finished with 73. Yet Maddon pointed out — correctly — that the reigning MVP has been outstanding in other areas.

“He quietly has been one of the top WAR-mongers in the league,” Maddon said, a great line.

Rizzo led the team with 32 homers and 109 RBI, but Maddon said the slugging first baseman “never gets talked about.”

“It’s incredible how he slips through the cracks all the time.”

But there was far more talk around Wrigley about the Cubs’ first-round playoff opponent. The Nationals can match superstars with the Cubs in their sleep.

Five of them — right fielder Bryce Harper, second baseman Daniel Murphy, first baseman Ryan Zimmerman and starting pitchers Stephen Strasburg and Max Scherzer — were in Miami for this year’s All-Star Game. The defending World Series champion Cubs sent only closer Wade Davis.

The Nats also have one of the league’s most talented and productive left sides of the infield in third baseman Anthony Rendon and shortstop Trae Turner, and pitcher Gio Gonzalez has to be the best No. 3 starter going.

“They’re a deep lineup, really good lineup, really good pitching,” Rizzo said. “They have a revamped bullpen and deserve a lot of credit. They’re a deep team. So are we. So it’s going to be a fun series.”

It could be more fun for the Cubs if Scherzer — who has a chance to win his third Cy Young award in the last five years — is unable to pitch in the NLDS. After injuring a hamstring Saturday, Scherzer’s status is unknown. Reports out of Washington suggest that the Nats’ rotation, which surely would’ve had Scherzer starting Game 1, likely will be affected by the injury.

“He’s a gamer. He’s going to be ready to pitch, that’s for sure,” Rizzo said. “He brings the intensity level. We’ll be ready for him. He’ll be ready for us.”

Meanwhile, the 92-win Cubs aren’t embracing the role of underdogs against the 97-win Nats.

“Underdogs, overdogs, whatever — I don’t listen to that crap anyway,” Maddon said. “The thing that feels different this year is that we know how to do this.”

