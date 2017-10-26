Rizzo, Zobrist, Heyward are Gold Glove finalists

Anthony Rizzo is once against a gold glove finalist. | Steve Lundy/Daily Herald via AP

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, Jason Heyward and Ben Zobrist were the only three Chicago players listed among the 54 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists vying for the defensive awards at their respective positions.

Heyward is a four-time Gold Glove award recipient and Rizzo has tabbed one to his resume, too. Zobrist is going for his first.

It’s no surprise that the White Sox weren’t represented in this year’s finalist list. The South Siders made 114 errors this season, which was the third most in the MLB.

The Cubs, on the other hand, committed 95, which is one more than the league average.

Royals left fielder Alex Gordon, Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina and Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia are the only three players who have been a Gold Glove finalist every year since 2011 and the trend continued this season.

Winners will be announced on ESPN’s “Baseball Tonight” at 8 p.m. on Nov. 7. Finalists were determined by a combination of managers and coaches voting along with a sabermetric component.

NL Finalists

Pitchers

R.A. Dickey (ATL)

Zack Greinke (ARI)

Zach Davies (MIL)

Catchers

Buster Posey (SF)

Yadier Molina (STL)

Tucker Barhart (CIN)

First Base

Joey Votto (CIN)

Paul Goldschmidt (ARI)

Anthony Rizzo (CHC)

Second Base

DJ LeMahieu (COL)

Dee Gordon (MIA)

Ben Zobrist (CHC)

Third Base

Nolan Arenado (COL)

Anthony Rendon (WSH)

David Freese (PIT)

Shortstop

Freddy Galvis (PHI)

Brandon Crawford (SF)

Corey Seager (LAD)

Left field

Gerardo Parra (COL)

Adam Duvall (CIN)

Marcell Ozuna (MIA)

Center field

Billy Hamilton (CIN)

Michael Taylor (WSH)

Ender Inciarte (ATL)

Right field

Yasiel Puig (LAD)

Jason Heyward (CHC)

Giancarlo Stanton (MIA)

AL Finalists

Pitchers

Chris Sale (BOS)

Marcus Stroman (TOR)

Alex Cobb (TB)

Catchers

Yan Gomes (CLE)

Martin Maldonado (LAA)

Salvador Perez (KC)

First Base

Carlos Santana (CLE)

Eric Hosmer (KC)

Mitch Moreland (BOS)

Second Base

Brian Dozier (MIN)

Ian Kinsler (DET)

Dustin Pedroia (BOS)

Third Base

Manny Machado (BAL)

Jose Ramirez (CLE)

Evan Longoria (TB)

Shortstop

Elvis Andrus (TEX)

Andrelton Simmons (LAA)

Francisco Lindor (CLE)

Left field

Brett Gardner (NYY)

Alex Gordon (KC)

Justin Upton (LAA)

Center field

Lorenzo Cain (KC)

Kevin Pilla (TOR)

Byron Buxton (MIN)

Right field

Kole Calhoun (LAA)

Mookie Betts (BOS)

Aaron Judge (NYY)

