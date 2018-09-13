Rob Scahill living the dream pitching for White Sox

BALTIMORE — Right-hander Rob Scahill worked a swift perfect eighth inning for the White Sox in their 6-3 loss Tuesday to the Royals, an outing that went largely unnoticed in a rather meaningless game between two of the losingest teams in baseball.

It was kind of a big deal, though, for the 31-year-old Scahill, whose years in the game haven’t skewed his love and appreciation for it, or for the team he grew up rooting for. Scahill remembers where he came from – suburban Villa Park, Willowbrook High School and Bradley University in Peoria, Ill. – and wearing the uniform of the team he was a fan of wasn’t lost on him.

“Everybody dreams of playing in the major leagues, and then to not only get to do that but to play for the team you grew up rooting for means a lot,’’ Scahill said. “It’s very cool.’’

Owner of a 3.77 ERA in 119 career relief appearances over seven seasons with the Rockies, Pirates, Brewers and now the Sox, Scahill signed on as a non-roster invitee last winter, pitched well in spring training but spent most of the season at Class AAA Charlotte. When Michael Kopech went down with a torn ulnar collateral ligament injury last week, Scahill was brought in to give the Sox an extra bullpen arm for the final three weeks of the season.

Rob Scahill pitching for the Brewers against the Cubs last season. (AP)

Scahill had posted a 5.64 ERA at Charlotte, a figure ballooned from a more respectable 3.94 by three appearances in a short span that went off the rails. Rainouts had stacked games together and Scahill had to take one for the team.

“The worst week I’ve had as a baseball player,’’ he said. “I gave up 17 earned runs in three innings [with one walk and six strikeouts]. And it was all singles, too, it wasn’t like I was getting banged around the yard. Not a lot of hard contact. Like 20 pitches.’’

Scahill, who had a Frank Thomas poster on his wall and attended about one or two Sox games a year growing up, was a freshman at Bradley when the Sox swept the Astros in the 2005 World Series. He and a bunch of Sox fans pals and teammates stormed up and down his dormitory halls and celebrated with the rest of Sox nation after Paul Konerko pocketed the final out on that Wednesday night of Oct. 26, 2005.

A 48th round draft pick by the Yankees out of high school and a ninth-rounder out of Bradley in 2009, Scahill never severed his bond with the Sox. Becoming a professional ballplayer can do that, but not in his case.

“You’re still a fan,’’ Scahill said. “It’s hard to replace 25 or 26 years supporting a team. It’s like being a working professional who grows up a Steelers fan. If you move to Washington D.C. you’re not going to root for the Redskins just because you work there. You root for the team you play for, but outside of that you’re a fan of baseball.’’

NOTE: Omar Vizquel was named Carolina League manager of the year after leading the White Sox’ Class A Winston-Salem Dash affiliate to an 84-54 regular season record, the advanced A club’s second winningest record ever. Vizquel, 51, completed his first season as manager after being hired by the Sox last winter.

Dash designated hitter Micker Adolfo, outfielder Blake Rutherford and catcher Yermin Mercedes were named to the league’s Year-End All-Star team. The Dash are the only team with three hitters on the list.