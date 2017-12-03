Robbie Gould exacting revenge with 4 FGs — and counting — vs. Bears

Bears 12/03/2017, 02:09pm
Mark Potash
@MarkPotash | email

Robbie Gould has had a successful return to Soldier Field in his first appearance on his former home field since being cut by the team prior to Week 1 last season. Gould kicked his fourth field goal of the game —  a 34-yarder — to cut the Bears’ lead over the 49ers to 14-12 with 1:57 left in the third quarter.

Gould previously made field goals 0f 33, 28 and 35 yards. He has accounted for all of the 49ers points so far.

Gould’s 34-yard field goal capped a 15-play, 70-yard drive by the 49ers that featured three key third-down conversions by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The most damaging one to the Bears was a last-second dart he threw to wide receiver Trent Taylor with Sam Acho bearing down on Garoppolo.

 

Former Bears kicker Robbie Gould kicks one of four field goals he has made against the Bears on Sunday. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Previously from Sports

Late takeaways from Bears-49ers: Jimmy Garoppolo looks like a keeper
Derrick Rose wants to return to the Cavs
LIVE BLOG: Bears host 49ers at Soldier Field
Bears: Tarik Cohen