Robbie Gould exacting revenge with 4 FGs — and counting — vs. Bears

Robbie Gould has had a successful return to Soldier Field in his first appearance on his former home field since being cut by the team prior to Week 1 last season. Gould kicked his fourth field goal of the game — a 34-yarder — to cut the Bears’ lead over the 49ers to 14-12 with 1:57 left in the third quarter.

Gould previously made field goals 0f 33, 28 and 35 yards. He has accounted for all of the 49ers points so far.

Gould’s 34-yard field goal capped a 15-play, 70-yard drive by the 49ers that featured three key third-down conversions by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The most damaging one to the Bears was a last-second dart he threw to wide receiver Trent Taylor with Sam Acho bearing down on Garoppolo.