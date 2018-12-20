Bears coach: Robbie Gould ‘going to be considered one of the greats of all time’

Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor, who helped coach Robbie Gould as a Bears assistant from 2008-10, said the 49ers kicker is in rare territory.

“We know what we are going up against,” he said Thursday. “But Robbie is obviously going to be considered one of the greats of all time. I’m really proud of him.”

Gould, he said, is “hitting as good of a ball as he’s hit” in his career.

He’s in his second year with the 49ers after playing 11 years with the Bears.

49ers kicker Robbie Gould faces the Bears on Sunday. | AP photo

Gould spent part of 2016 with the Giants after the Bears cut him at the start of the season.